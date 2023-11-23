Home>>
Vehicle explosion at U.S.-Canada border crossing leaves 2 dead, 1 injured
(Xinhua) 13:33, November 23, 2023
NEW YORK, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- A vehicle explosion at a border crossing between the United States and Canada in Niagara Falls Wednesday morning killed two people in the car, with one border officer injured.
The vehicle coming from the Canadian side headed toward the United States and ended in an explosion at Rainbow Bridge, U.S. media reported.
The incident was suspected as an attempted terror attack with an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation underway.
Four border crossings in the Niagara Falls area were closed while security check at the Buffalo-Niagara International Airport was beefed up.
