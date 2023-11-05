African diplomat, guests attend cultural activities in Xi'an

Xinhua) 09:15, November 05, 2023

XI'AN, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- African and Chinese diplomats and guests on Saturday attended a tea chat activity in Xi'an, the capital city of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, experiencing traditional tea-making and watching intangible cultural heritage performances.

Zambian Ambassador to China Iven Zyuulu, African representatives of winners of a short video competition on China-Africa friendship, and former Chinese Ambassador to the Republic of the Congo Ma Fulin attended the activity held in Yisu Theater, a Qinqiang opera club founded in 1912.

Qinqiang Opera and shadow puppetry were among the intangible cultural heritage performances they watched.

Guests from home and abroad also shared their insights on the friendship between China and Africa and the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Zambia is the first country in southern Africa to establish diplomatic ties with the People's Republic of China and the friendly bilateral cooperation has been carried forward, as noted by Zyuulu. He said that the Tanzania-Zambia Railway represented a monument to the friendship between the two countries, and Zambia stands ready to work with China to promote BRI cooperation.

Ma said that China-Africa cooperation in various fields will be further deepened under the framework of BRI to build a China-Africa community with a shared future.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Kou Jie)