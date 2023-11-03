Languages

Archive

Friday, November 03, 2023

Home>>

Australian PM to visit China

(Xinhua) 16:21, November 03, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese will pay an official visit to China from November 4 to 7, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced on Friday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories