Australian PM to visit China
(Xinhua) 16:21, November 03, 2023
BEIJING, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese will pay an official visit to China from November 4 to 7, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced on Friday.
