Inheritor dedicated to passing on millennium-old Tibetan paper-making craft

People's Daily Online) 10:55, October 31, 2023

Tsering Dorje pounds the roots of wolfbane. (People's Daily Online/Tersing Norbu)

Xuela Tibetan paper, which originated in Nyemo county of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, is widely recognized as one of the three major kinds of Tibetan paper, and dates back over 1,300 years.

This paper is known for its distinctive composition, which gives it remarkable resistance to insects, rodents, decay, discoloration, tearing, and even creases when folded.

Over the centuries, many historical and cultural classics in Tibet have been printed on Xuela paper, and thanks to its durability, these precious works have been well-preserved to this day.

Tsering Dorje is a representative inheritor of the Tibetan paper-making technique, which is a national-level intangible cultural heritage project in China.

From a young age, he followed in his father's footsteps and has been involved in making Tibetan paper for decades. Now, at 73, he has passed on this craft to his granddaughter, Puzhen.

According to Tsering Dorje, Tibetan paper is not just a craft but also a significant part of the Tibetan culture. He believes that it should not only be preserved but also enhanced.

