PNG PM meets CPC delegation

Xinhua) 14:07, October 31, 2023

PORT MORESBY, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- Leader of the Pangu party and Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea (PNG) James Marape met with a delegation of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on Monday, discussing the development of the China-PNG relations.

The CPC delegation is led by Guo Yezhou, deputy head of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee.

During the meeting, both sides agreed that China and PNG, as good friends, partners and brothers, should further consolidate political mutual trust and expand bilateral cooperation to benefit the two peoples.

The delegation also met with the leader of the People's National Congress party and former prime minister Peter O'Neill, the leader of the opposition wing in the PNG parliament Joseph Dennis Lelang, and General Secretary of the Pangu party Morris Tovebae.

