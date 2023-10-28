China's rural policy bank ups financial support for green projects
BEIJING, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- The Agricultural Development Bank of China (ADBC), a rural policy bank, issued a total of 662.15 billion yuan (about 92.24 billion U.S. dollars) of green loans during the first nine months of the year, an increase of 121.49 billion yuan from a year ago.
By the end of September, the bank's green loan balance had reached 2.3 trillion yuan, accounting for 26.55 percent of the total loan balance, the ADBC said.
In recent years, the bank has supported a number of green projects with good environmental and social benefits. The projects were mainly from five areas, namely, protection and restoration of important ecosystems; pollution prevention and control of major rivers, lakes and reservoirs; conservation and recycling of agricultural resources; building of livable countryside, and clean and low-carbon energy transformation.
According to the ADBC, by the end of September, it had supported a total of 10,640 green projects, which saved more than 13 million tonnes of standard coal, reduced 30 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent and saved about 250 million tonnes of water.
Photos
Related Stories
- Virtual power plants make energy use greener
- Yancheng in E China boosts green and low-carbon development
- Brazilian reporter explores China's low carbon practices
- Tanzanian reporter explores China's low carbon practices
- China sees rapid offshore wind power development
- Pakistani student shares story of China's green development
- Angolan student explores China's low carbon practices
- Jungar Banner leads Inner Mongolia's shift to low-carbon future
- Chinese scientists develop new propylene production method to help carbon reduction
- Jiangsu province explores green, low-carbon production, lifestyles
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.