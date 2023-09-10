Yancheng in E China boosts green and low-carbon development

Xinhua) 09:58, September 10, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 8, 2023 shows wind turbine blades ready for transportation at a port in Yancheng, east China's Jiangsu Province. Yancheng has boosted green and low-carbon development by advancing new energy industries such as wind and photovoltaic power in recent years. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

A staff member operates intelligent production equipment at a workshop of SVOLT Energy Technology Co., Ltd. in Yancheng, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 8, 2023. Yancheng has boosted green and low-carbon development by advancing new energy industries such as wind and photovoltaic power in recent years. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Staff members work at a workshop of a photovoltaic technology company in Yancheng, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 6, 2023. Yancheng has boosted green and low-carbon development by advancing new energy industries such as wind and photovoltaic power in recent years. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 7, 2023 shows wind turbine blades ready for transportation at a port in Yancheng, east China's Jiangsu Province. Yancheng has boosted green and low-carbon development by advancing new energy industries such as wind and photovoltaic power in recent years. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 7, 2023 shows wind turbine blades at a port in Yancheng, east China's Jiangsu Province. Yancheng has boosted green and low-carbon development by advancing new energy industries such as wind and photovoltaic power in recent years. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Staff members work at a workshop of a photovoltaic technology company in Yancheng, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 6, 2023. Yancheng has boosted green and low-carbon development by advancing new energy industries such as wind and photovoltaic power in recent years. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

A staff member conducts product testing at a workshop of SVOLT Energy Technology Co., Ltd. in Yancheng, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 8, 2023. Yancheng has boosted green and low-carbon development by advancing new energy industries such as wind and photovoltaic power in recent years. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Staff members operate intelligent production equipment at a workshop of SVOLT Energy Technology Co., Ltd. in Yancheng, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 8, 2023. Yancheng has boosted green and low-carbon development by advancing new energy industries such as wind and photovoltaic power in recent years. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 8, 2023 shows wind turbine blades ready for transportation at a port in Yancheng, east China's Jiangsu Province. Yancheng has boosted green and low-carbon development by advancing new energy industries such as wind and photovoltaic power in recent years. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

A staff member inspects an intelligent robot at a workshop of WeView Technology in Yancheng, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 8, 2023. Yancheng has boosted green and low-carbon development by advancing new energy industries such as wind and photovoltaic power in recent years. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

