Land-sea trade corridor sees over 700,000 TEU containers transported by rail-sea intermodal trains in 2023

Xinhua) 09:50, October 28, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 26, 2023 shows the Qinzhou Port in Qinzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

QINZHOU, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- As of Oct. 26, 2023, some 700,000 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) containers have been transported by rail-sea intermodal trains through the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor, up 14.8 percent year on year, data from the China Railway Nanning Group Co., Ltd. showed.

Launched in 2017, the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor is a trade and logistics passage jointly built by provincial-level regions in western China and ASEAN members. The corridor now covers 18 provinces and 69 cities in China, and its reach has been expanded to 473 ports in 120 countries and regions.

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 9, 2023 shows a freight train running along the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor, in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 26, 2023 shows trucks transporting containers at a railway freight yard in Qinzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

A freight train departs from Qinzhou Port East Railway Station in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 26, 2023 shows trains and trucks transporting containers at a railway freight yard in Qinzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 26, 2023 shows the Qinzhou Port in Qinzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 26, 2023 shows a container terminal at the Qinzhou Port in Qinzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

