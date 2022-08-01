Land-sea trade corridor connects S China with world

Xinhua) 08:29, August 01, 2022

Photo taken on July 29, 2022 shows containers at a railway freight center in Wuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Launched in 2017, the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor is a trade and logistics passage jointly built by western Chinese provinces and ASEAN countries. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

Photo taken on July 29, 2022 shows an outbound freight train at a railway freight center in Wuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Launched in 2017, the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor is a trade and logistics passage jointly built by western Chinese provinces and ASEAN countries. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

Aerial photo taken on July 29, 2022 shows an outbound freight train at a railway freight center in Wuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Launched in 2017, the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor is a trade and logistics passage jointly built by western Chinese provinces and ASEAN countries. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

Aerial photo taken on July 9, 2022 shows the container terminal at Qinzhou Port in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Launched in 2017, the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor is a trade and logistics passage jointly built by western Chinese provinces and ASEAN countries. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)