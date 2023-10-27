China EximBank ups loan support to meet companies' import financing needs

Xinhua) 10:32, October 27, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- The Export-Import Bank of China (China EximBank) has issued around 270 billion yuan (about 37.61 billion U.S. dollars) of loans during the first three quarters of the year to meet the import financing needs of enterprises, the bank said Thursday.

By the end of September, the import credit balance of the China EximBank had exceeded 770 billion yuan.

The bank said it will provide special financial services for customers of the upcoming sixth China International Import Expo, which is scheduled to take place in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10.

The China Eximbank is a state-funded and state-owned policy bank supporting China's foreign trade, investment, and international economic cooperation.

