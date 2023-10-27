People's Daily Online Plus launches 15 foreign language channels

People's Daily Online) 10:29, October 27, 2023

Fifteen foreign language channels became available on People's Daily Online Plus application on Oct. 26, as part of an effort to broaden its global presence and offer more diverse coverage to a larger audience.

These languages include English, French, Russian, Arabic, Spanish, Japanese, Korean, German, Portuguese, Swahili, Italian, Kazakh (Cyrillic script), Thai, Malay, and Greek.

A screenshot of People's Daily Online Plus application.

People's Daily Online Plus, a mobile application launched by People's Daily Online, primarily provides news, access to government services, and commercial services. It has established multiple interactive sections and offers practical information and databases to meet users' needs.

The addition of 15 foreign language versions, featuring multilingual articles as well as other multimedia content, aims to present global audiences with timely news from around the world, provide authoritative insights on pressing issues, and amplify China's voice on the global stage with the latest information.

