Interview: BRI demonstrates new, just model of int'l relations in multipolar world: Russian expert

MOSCOW, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) -- The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is based on the principle of voluntary participation and includes the interests of all countries, Kirill Babaev, director of the Institute of China and Modern Asia at the Russian Academy of Sciences, told Xinhua in a recent interview.

Babaev believes that the BRI demonstrates a completely new model of international relations, where countries are able to build mutually beneficial economic partnerships without any political pressure.

This valuable model should be studied by the rest of the world as it is conducive to the formation of a multipolar world, he said.

Babaev, who participated in the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, said the event is significant not only to China and Eurasian countries, but also to the rest of the world.

"The forum gave its participants the opportunity to sum up some of the results achieved within the first 10 years of the BRI," said Babaev, praising the results as "very positive and promising."

Babaev stressed that the success and popularity of the BRI lie in China's approach towards the initiative, as China has never imposed anything on anyone.

"China has shown the world an excellent example of how to use mutually beneficial economic partnerships to build ties with other countries in various fields without using political leverage," he said.

Babaev believes that the development of the BRI has brought many opportunities for Russia, adding that Russia has always supported the BRI, and has actively promoted the integration of the Eurasian Economic Union and the BRI.

Babaev said that remarkable results have been achieved over the past decade within the framework, which has also brought tangible benefits to people all over the world.

More impressive achievements are bound to be made, he added.

The BRI has revived the ancient Silk Road spirit of peace, openness and inclusiveness, mutual benefit, mutual learning, and win-win cooperation, Babaev said.

