Commentary: Vetoing UNSC draft resolution, U.S. blocks global efforts on Gaza truce

Xinhua) 10:53, October 23, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) -- When the world strives to quench the fire and help reach peace in Gaza, Washington thwarted again the global efforts by vetoing Wednesday a draft UN Security Council resolution calling for a humanitarian truce in Gaza.

As one of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, the United States has abused the right to veto the draft resolution that enjoys overwhelming support within the Security Council, which is astonishing and disappointing as the current humanitarian disaster is unfolding in Gaza.

The world has every reason to cast doubt on Washington's sincerity in helping solve the conflict and ease the humanitarian tragedy in Gaza.

Cease-fire in Gaza to stop the ongoing disaster is the top priority for the international community. But by giving the only veto on the resolution that could have brought cease-fire and humanitarian aid, the United States has demonstrated that the country prioritizes its own geopolitical and strategic calculations over saving lives and promoting a ceasefire.

Contrary to U.S. President Joe Biden's recent remark that the "American leadership is what holds the world together," the United States, ironically, by vetoing the draft resolution, is actually blocking the global efforts to bridge the divide to reach a common ground.

In fact, Washington has hindered the peace process in the Middle East from time to time. Former U.S. President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital and moved the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem against international practice, which ignited a backlash in the Arab world and planted another time bomb.

Now with the flames of war spreading and innocent civilians suffering, the United States comes to blocking the resolution that could have brought hope to the region.

Just as an Al Jazeera report has said, after decades of costly U.S. failures in the Middle East, both on the strategic and diplomatic levels, losing wars and failing to mediate peace, the United States seems addicted to Middle East chaos.

Surely, the Palestinian-Israeli issue is complicated, and it is impossible to solve the issue within a short time. However, it is feasible to achieve an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire for the current Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

The United States should play a constructive role, instead of pouring fuel on the fire.

