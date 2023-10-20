China mulls improving infectious disease prevention, control mechanisms through law revision

Xinhua) 16:45, October 20, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- China is considering improving its infectious disease prevention and control mechanisms through a law revision.

A draft revision to the Law on the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases was on Friday submitted to the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, the country's top legislature, for deliberation.

On modifying the infectious disease monitoring system, the draft specifies measures such as establishing monitoring stations and enhancing coordination between prevention and medical treatment.

Regarding the reporting mechanism, the draft clarifies the time limit and methods for reporting an epidemic, and bans any action that interferes with epidemic reporting.

The draft also makes stipulations on improving the epidemic emergency response system.

The current law was promulgated in 1989 and revised in 2004 and 2013, respectively.

