Full text: Chair's Statement of the Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation

Xinhua) 13:57, October 20, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 19 (Xinhua) -- A chair's statement of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation was issued after the forum concluded in Beijing on Oct. 18.

Please see the attachment for the statement.

Full text: Chair's Statement of the Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)