Interview: Chinese EVs expansion in Europe to boost local economy though seem rivalry now, says expert

Xinhua) 13:54, October 20, 2023

BUDAPEST, Oct. 19 (Xinhua) -- The influx of high-quality Chinese cars into the European market leads to some European businesses facing increased competition but in the long run, such change can benefit the European economy, Zsolt Csikos, a jury of the international award European Car of the Year, told Xinhua in a recent interview.

Like the Japanese and South Korean automakers, Chinese companies will establish factories in Europe, contributing to local economy and producing European cars, Csikos, who is also a renowned Hungarian car journalist, said to Xinhua on the sidelines of a press event organized by Chinese electric vehicles (EVs) manufacturer BYD to mark the launch of three of its EV models in the Hungarian market.

This pattern, he said, mirrors the historical evolution of the automotive industry. The quality and price of the cars, combined with the relentless march of technology, tend to prevail over trade barriers and boundaries.

As Chinese automakers enhance their presence in Europe, their products "will become European cars, making a profit for the Europeans as well," he said.

Citing the development of the Japanese and South Korean automakers, which started with less impressive cars and progressively improved them to gain popularity in the European market, the expert believes the Chinese car industry is on a similar trajectory.

An automotive journalist with three decades of experience, Csikos has witnessed the evolution of Chinese cars from their early, less-than-stellar appearances to the present day.

He said that significant improvements were made in the Chinese auto industry approximately two years ago, and the change became even more apparent recently.

In his view, the range, price, rigidity and quality of BYD's products are very competitive. "I've driven all three BYD cars that are being introduced here in Budapest. And all of them are way, way above my expectations," he said.

"The EU (European Union) is thinking about curtailing the rapid introduction of Chinese cars and technology. But I don't think this phenomenon can be stopped. The car-making industry is global, no matter how many boundaries you put there," he stressed.

