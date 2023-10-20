Cities strengthen dog laws in wake of attack

08:40, October 20, 2023 By Wang Songsong ( China Daily

In the aftermath of a distressing incident in Chongzhou, a county-level city of Chengdu, Sichuan province, where a 2-year-old child fell victim to a vicious Rottweiler attack, several cities across China are strengthening their dog management policies.

The incident occurred on Monday morning, when a mother and her daughter came across a black dog and a white dog in their neighborhood. The black dog attacked them, leaving the daughter with multiple injuries including a damaged kidney and a rib fracture, according to the police in Chongzhou.

An investigation team in Chongzhou said on Tuesday that the girl's vital signs were stable after being transferred to West China Hospital of Sichuan University in Chengdu for further treatment.

"My child was badly injured and needs a huge amount of money for treatment. We have no choice but to launch an online fundraising campaign," one of the child's family members posted online. "All we want is her recovery."

As of 5 pm on Wednesday, the family had raised 1.5 million yuan ($205,000) in donations via the online fundraising platform Qingsongchou, according to Shangyou News.

The police have caught the dog and the dog's owner, surnamed Tang, has been detained pending charges.

The Rottweiler breed of dog is a strong and fierce breed that is prohibited in major cities such as Beijing, Shanghai and Chongqing, reported Dahe News. However, it is not included on the list of 22 prohibited breeds in Chengdu.

The incident has sparked widespread public outrage. One user on microblogging platform Sina Weibo called for the maximum penalty. "If these incidents aren't harshly punished, many irresponsible dog owners will continue to neglect their responsibilities."

To curb such incidents and enhance public safety, numerous regions are rolling out stringent dog management strategies.

In Shehong, Sichuan province, a comprehensive dog registration and licensing system will be enforced. Owners of dogs in urban areas will be mandated to register their pets and undergo annual inspections. The possession of fierce breeds and large dogs will be prohibited to mitigate potential risks.

When outside the home, dogs must wear a dog tag and be on a leash. They must be led by a person with full legal capacity or be accompanied by someone who has it. When walking dogs, people must give way to the elderly, disabled individuals, pregnant women, children and pedestrians.

Regions like the Ebian Yi autonomous county in Sichuan are taking decisive action against unrestrained dogs. Unleashed dogs found in public spaces will be treated as strays and captured, and owners held accountable for any ensuing consequences. Similar initiatives have been launched in Hefei, Anhui province, where unleashed dogs in public areas will face capture, reinforcing the importance of responsible pet ownership.

