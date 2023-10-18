Senior CPC official meets Cambodian PM in Beijing

Xinhua) 10:24, October 18, 2023

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, meets with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

BEIJING, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- Senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official Cai Qi met with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet in Beijing on Tuesday.

Cai, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, said this year marks the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Cambodia as well as the China-Cambodia Friendship Year.

Cai said it is believed that under the strategic guidance of the leaders of the two countries, the building of a China-Cambodia community with a shared future will continue to make new positive progress.

China firmly supports Cambodia in pursuing a development path suited to its national conditions, Cai said, adding China stands ready to work with Cambodia to promote the alignment of the Belt and Road Initiative and Cambodia's Pentagon Strategy and enrich the China-Cambodia "Diamond Hexagon" cooperation to help the two countries achieve high-quality and sustainable development and move hand in hand toward modernization, Cai noted.

Hun Manet said Cambodia will continue to firmly pursue a friendly policy toward China and firmly support China's three global initiatives as well as the Belt and Road Initiative.

Hun Manet reiterated Cambodia's firm adherence to the one-China policy, adding that Cambodia is ready to work with China on better building a Cambodia-China community with a shared future.

