China's police chief meets Nepalese deputy prime minister

Xinhua) 10:16, October 18, 2023

Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong meets with Nepalese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Home Affairs Narayan Kaji Shrestha in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

BEIJING, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong met with Nepalese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Home Affairs Narayan Kaji Shrestha on Tuesday in Beijing.

Wang said China is willing to work with Nepal to actively implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, and to share opportunities, pursue cooperation and promote development.

China is also willing to join hands with Nepal to enhance border management cooperation, crack down on cross-border crimes, improve law enforcement capacity, and comprehensively elevate their law enforcement and security cooperation to a higher level, Wang said.

Shrestha expressed the willingness to enhance law enforcement and security cooperation between Nepal and China, and advance the two countries' bilateral relations to new heights.

