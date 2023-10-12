Home>>
New energy industry contributes to rural revitalization in SW China's Guizhou
(People's Daily Online) 13:57, October 12, 2023
|Aerial photo taken on Oct. 3, 2023 shows a wind farm in Haila township, Weining Yi, Hui and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo/Han Xianpu)
Wind turbines and solar panels, with vibrant clouds as a backdrop, formed a breathtaking landscape in Haila township, Weining Yi, Hui and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Guizhou Province.
By leveraging its abundant wind and solar resources, the county has promoted the large-scale and intelligent development of its new energy industry, effectively boosting local employment and income while injecting strong momentum into rural revitalization.
Weining has built 62 clean energy projects with a total installed capacity of 3.68 million kilowatts, generating output worth over 15 billion yuan ($2.06 billion).
(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)
Photos
Related Stories
- Solar-powered equipment made by Chinese companies to enter German households
- Barren deserts in NW China's Xinjiang turning into major production base of green electricity
- China's plateau province sees remarkable surge in new energy product exports in H1
- New-energy industry in SW China's Guizhou logs steady expansion
- Xinjiang's installed capacity of new energy up 20.7 percent
- China's new energy power project in desert area becomes operational
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.