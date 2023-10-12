New energy industry contributes to rural revitalization in SW China's Guizhou

People's Daily Online) 13:57, October 12, 2023

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 3, 2023 shows a wind farm in Haila township, Weining Yi, Hui and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo/Han Xianpu)

Wind turbines and solar panels, with vibrant clouds as a backdrop, formed a breathtaking landscape in Haila township, Weining Yi, Hui and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Guizhou Province.

By leveraging its abundant wind and solar resources, the county has promoted the large-scale and intelligent development of its new energy industry, effectively boosting local employment and income while injecting strong momentum into rural revitalization.

Weining has built 62 clean energy projects with a total installed capacity of 3.68 million kilowatts, generating output worth over 15 billion yuan ($2.06 billion).

