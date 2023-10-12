Home>>
China-Europe freight trains serve 25 European countries as BRI’s 10th anniversary arrives
(Ecns.cn) 10:46, October 12, 2023
China-Europe freight trains have completed 78,000 trips in the past 10 years and shipped more than $340 billion worth of cargo in 7.4 million standard containers, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said during a routine press conference on Tuesday. China-Europe freight trains now reach more than 200 cities in 25 European countries, and more than 100 cities in 11 Asian countries and regions, after their operations started in 2013.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China land port handles over 2,500 China-Europe freight train trips
- China, Europe forge deeper ties via thriving maritime trade routes
- Xi'an sees 20,000 China-Europe freight trains since 2013
- Borrell to attend high-level Sino-EU talks
- Chinese, European firms' expansion of cooperation key to stabilizing global supply chain
- China-Europe freight trains write new chapters of Silk Road cooperation
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.