China-Europe freight trains serve 25 European countries as BRI’s 10th anniversary arrives

Ecns.cn) 10:46, October 12, 2023

China-Europe freight trains have completed 78,000 trips in the past 10 years and shipped more than $340 billion worth of cargo in 7.4 million standard containers, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said during a routine press conference on Tuesday. China-Europe freight trains now reach more than 200 cities in 25 European countries, and more than 100 cities in 11 Asian countries and regions, after their operations started in 2013.

