China land port handles over 2,500 China-Europe freight train trips

Xinhua) 08:55, October 11, 2023

Photo taken on Jan. 8, 2021 shows freight trains at Erenhot Port in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo by Guo Pengjie/Xinhua)

HOHHOT, Oct. 10 (Xinhua) -- Erenhot Port in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region has handled over 2,500 China-Europe freight train trips so far this year, local railway authorities said on Tuesday.

Since the port launched its China-Europe freight train service in 2013, it has handled more than 13,000 China-Europe freight train trips.

The land port has been providing a green channel for China-Europe freight trains since the beginning of this year, improving the service's operational efficiency.

Erenhot Port is the largest land port between China and Mongolia. Currently, 69 China-Europe freight train routes run through the port, mainly exporting products with high added value such as new energy vehicles, machinery and household appliances.

