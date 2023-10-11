Erdogan, Putin discuss ongoing Israeli-Palestinian tensions

Xinhua) 10:05, October 11, 2023

ANKARA, Oct. 10 (Xinhua) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone talk with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, discussing the ongoing Palestinian-Israeli tensions.

During the phone talk, Erdogan and Putin exchanged views on measures to prevent the spread of the tension, according to a statement issued by Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

In the phone talk, Erdogan told Putin that targeting civilian settlements is worrying and that such moves are not welcomed by Türkiye, it said.

Erdogan pledged to continue every effort to ensure calm in the region, it added.

For his part, Putin voiced concern at the "catastrophic increase" in the number of civilian victims in Israel and the Gaza Strip, the Kremlin said in a statement.

The two leaders also reiterated the need for "an immediate ceasefire" and for "the resumption of the negotiation process," it added.

Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) on Saturday launched a surprise attack on Israeli towns adjacent to the Gaza Strip, prompting Israel to launch retaliatory strikes on Gaza.

The Israel-Hamas conflict has so far left heavy casualties on both sides, with the death toll in Gaza and Israel rising to 900 and 1,008, respectively.

