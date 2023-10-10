Hamas deploys new air defense system against Israeli raids

Xinhua) 11:04, October 10, 2023

GAZA, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- A new air defense system stationed in Gaza has been activated against ongoing Israeli offensives, Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Gaza-ruling Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), said Monday.

Al-Qassam Brigades said in a brief statement to Xinhua that it had introduced "a homegrown air defense system of the Metbar 1 model" into "Operation Al-Aqsa Flood" to confront Israeli aircraft.

A short video released on the Brigades' website showed a number of masked members launching missiles using the air defense system.

Meanwhile, Israeli media outlets said that the Israeli army is pursuing over 40 "terrorists" in Israeli towns.

Citing Israeli military estimates, Israeli media outlets reported that the surprise attack starting on Saturday morning had been planned for a year, and some 800 to 1,000 Al-Qassam fighters had entered 20 villages and 11 bases in Israel.

The Hamas-led "Operation Al-Aqsa Flood" included the firing of thousands of rocket shells and drones from Gaza, and in parallel, an unprecedented land and sea attack toward Israeli territory.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)