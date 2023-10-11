China to release documentary on BRI

Xinhua) 09:44, October 11, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 10 (Xinhua) -- A documentary on the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) will hit screens on Wednesday.

Produced by China Media Group in collaboration with the office of the leading group on advancing Belt and Road development, the six-episode documentary recorded how China and BRI partner countries joined their hands to pursue development via win-win cooperation over the last decade.

Perspectives include hard connectivity of infrastructure, soft connectivity of rules and regulations, as well as closer people-to-people ties.

The documentary also took stock of the achievements the BRI has made, and revealed how the countries broke down barriers formed by outdated rules and systems and accommodated different standards.

The documentary will be broadcast on a channel of China Media Group and run through Monday.

