Thailand taekwondo team harvests experience, friendship at Hangzhou Asiad

Xinhua) 20:13, October 08, 2023

BANGKOK, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- At the Hangzhou Asian Games taekwondo competition, Thailand not only clinched two gold and two bronze medals but also experienced warm camaraderie with China.

Thanadit Raktabutr, Secretary-General of the Thailand Taekwondo Association, expressed his pride in his team's outstanding performance, which surpassed expectations due to years of dedicated training and effort.

Raktabutr noted that the Asian Games showcased world-class talent, particularly the skills displayed by Chinese athletes.

"It showcases the testament to the nation's rising living standards and remarkable improvement in the physical fitness of Chinese youth over the past two decades, laying a solid foundation for China's sports future," he said.

For Thailand's Panipak Wongpattanakit, her victory in the women's 49kg category in Hangzhou had significance beyond the gold medal itself, as her family had secured complimentary tickets from local residents to witness the event.

"I am deeply grateful to the people who provided this opportunity for my family to be here and support me. This means a lot to me, and I am sincerely thankful for the warmth and enthusiasm of my Chinese friends," she said.

Phannapa Harnsujin took a bronze medal in the women's 57kg event. Having witnessed China's rapid development and the efficiency of Chinese e-commerce during her visits, she shared her excitement and was eagerly looking forward to engaging in the two countries' trade-related work in the future.

Thailand's taekwondo delegation also praised the organization of the Asian Games. Raktabutr commended China's vast experience in hosting international events, emphasizing the professionalism, meticulousness and advanced facilities in the Athletes' Village.

He expressed heartfelt gratitude to the volunteers, whose service he said facilitated the smooth progress of the competition.

Raktabutr highlighted that the Asian Games not only served as a competitive stage, but also as a bridge of friendship.

"This event not only celebrated the impressive achievements of the Thai taekwondo team but also fostered deeper camaraderie between the people of China and Thailand, showcasing Asian athletes' spirit to the world," he noted.

