Man shot dead, another critically injured in Australia's Melbourne

Xinhua) 09:45, October 08, 2023

SYDNEY, Oct. 7 (Xinhua) -- Australian police on Saturday reported a fatal shooting in Melbourne, which killed a man at the scene and critically injured another.

The incident happened on Windrock Avenue in Craigieburn, a suburb in Melbourne's north, when some unknown males approached a vehicle in a shopping center car park on foot and fired multiple shots at the two men sitting in it.

A 27-year-old man died at the scene, while a 28-year-old man was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

The offenders fled in a black sport utility vehicle which was later found burnt-out on Broad Street in Westmeadows, approximately a 20-minute drive from the shooting scene.

Four males were believed to have fled from that vehicle and are yet to be located.

At the current stage, Victoria Police said that the incident appears to be targeted.

