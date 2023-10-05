China, like-minded countries call for better social security systems for aged population

Xinhua) 10:22, October 05, 2023

GENEVA, Oct. 4 (Xinhua) -- China on Wednesday delivered a joint statement on behalf of some 80 countries at the 54th session of the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Council, calling for better social security systems for the aged population.

Delivering the joint statement, Chen Xu, head of the Chinese Mission in Geneva, said that as population aging accelerates around the world, inadequacies in the social support systems are becoming more prominent, including sustainability of social security policy, regional disparity of old-age care and support, and age-based discrimination against older persons.

"The right to social security is of central importance in guaranteeing human dignity for all persons when they are faced with circumstances that deprive them of their capacity to fully realize their human rights", the joint statement said.

It stressed that everyone, including older persons, has the right to social security, so they can live in dignity and fully participate in society.

"The improvement of social security systems and the protection and promotion of the human rights of older persons need to be addressed in all countries," the joint statement added.

It called for countries to take concrete steps to address the barriers faced by older persons in terms of social security measures, so that no one is left behind.

It also advocated for countries to improve social security systems, enhance care and support service systems, and build accessible societies.

"We need to respect, protect and fulfill the human rights of older persons, to ensure them fulfilling lives with dignity," it concluded.

