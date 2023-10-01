Home>>
Biden signs stopgap funding bill on brink of gov't shutdown
(Xinhua) 13:46, October 01, 2023
WASHINGTON, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday night signed a 45-day stopgap funding bill, just a few minutes before federal government funding for this fiscal year is set to expire.
