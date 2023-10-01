U.S. is "empire of lies" through and through: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:12, October 01, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- Facts have proven time and again that the United States is an "empire of lies" through and through, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Saturday.

The spokesperson made the remarks in response to a recent U.S. State Department report that claimed China has invested billions of dollars to spread disinformation globally.

The spokesperson said the U.S. Department of State report is in itself disinformation as it misrepresents facts and truth.

"In fact, it is the U.S. that invented the weaponizing of the global information space," the spokesperson said, adding that the relevant center of the U.S. State Department which concocted the report is engaged in propaganda and infiltration in the name of "global engagement." It is a source of disinformation and the command center of "perception warfare."

The spokesperson said from Operation Mockingbird which bribed and manipulated news media for propaganda purposes in the Cold War era, to a vial of white powder and a staged video of the "White Helmets" cited as evidence to wage wars of aggression in Iraq and Syria earlier this century, and then to the enormous lie made up to smear China's Xinjiang policy, facts have proven time and again that the U.S. is an "empire of lies" through and through. Even some in the U.S., such as Senator Rand Paul, acknowledged that the U.S. government is the greatest propagator of disinformation in the history of the world.

"Some in the U.S. may think that they can prevail in the information war as long as they produce enough lies. But the people of the world are not blind, " said the spokesperson.

No matter how the U.S. tries to pin the label of "disinformation" on other countries, more and more people in the world have already seen through the U.S.'s ugly attempt to perpetuate its supremacy by weaving lies into "emperor's new clothes" and smearing others, the spokesperson stressed.

