China's National Day celebrated in Ethiopia

Xinhua) 14:42, September 28, 2023

ADDIS ABABA, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese community in Ethiopia on Tuesday celebrated the 74th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC), which falls on Oct. 1.

The event, held in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa, was graced by representatives of different African countries, senior African Union (AU) officials, Ethiopian government officials, members of the diplomatic missions in Ethiopia, as well as representatives of the Chinese community in Ethiopia.

Monique Nsanzabaganwa, deputy chairperson of the AU Commission, said during the occasion that since the founding of the PRC 74 years ago, the Chinese nation has "embarked on the path of realizing its great rejuvenation."

"Over the past seven decades, through concerted efforts and struggle, the people of China have made a great stride," Nsanzabaganwa said.

She said China and the African continent have forged strong fraternity and successful cooperation against poverty over the years, setting an example for promoting a new type of international relations.

"We (at the African Union) highly value the friendship and cooperation with China under the leadership of the Communist Party of China," she said.

Former Ethiopian President Mulatu Teshome echoed the sentiment of Nsanzabaganwa, as he underscored the global significance of China's past achievements and current cooperation with Africa and the rest of the world.

"China has always been defending the common interest and pursuing the common prosperity of developing countries through concerted efforts with Ethiopia and the whole of Africa," Teshome said.

"We are proud to have a friend like China and we share your joy on this occasion," said the former Ethiopian president, as he congratulated Chinese nationals on the National Day celebrations.

Ethiopian Finance Minister Ahmed Shide congratulated the Chinese community in Ethiopia, at home and abroad across the world on the National Day celebrations. Acknowledging China's comprehensive achievements in all sectors over the years, he said that China has transformed itself into a global development force.

"It is obvious that over the past 74 years, China has been achieving a lot in terms of comprehensive progress in its development of economy, society, and the development of its state institutions and becoming a very important pillar in the global order," said Shide.

Shen Qinmin, the charge d'affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Ethiopia, stressed China's commitment to its long-standing relations with African countries and the rest of the world. "China's development would not be possible without the outside world and will in turn bring more opportunities to the world," Shen said.

"China, by implementing the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative with the whole world, stands ready to join hands with all countries to build an open, inclusive, clean and beautiful world that enjoys lasting peace, universal security and common prosperity," he added.

The reception event showcased cultural performances by both Chinese and Ethiopian youth, including traditional Ethiopian and Chinese songs, as well as an impressive Chinese kung fu show. Attendees at the event were attracted by the musical and acrobatic performances presented by Chinese and Ethiopian artists, highlighting their diverse cultural heritage.

