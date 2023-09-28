Trial of new road connecting China, Mongolia, Russia finishes
BEIJING, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- The trial of an international road transport route connecting China, Mongolia, and Russia on the Asia Highway 4 has finished, the Ministry of Transport (MOT) said on Wednesday.
A fleet of nine trucks dispatched by China, Mongolia, and Russia departed from Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on Sept. 22, proceeding through Mongolia and Russia, and ultimately arrived in Novosibirsk, Russia's third-largest city.
At 2 p.m. local time Wednesday, a reception ceremony for the convoy was held in Novosibirsk.
The new route is the second international road transport channel connecting China, Mongolia, and Russia, following the Asia Highway 3.
The three countries should make joint efforts to facilitate customs clearance and transportation and contribute more to promoting the construction of the China-Mongolia-Russia economic corridor, Xuan Dengdian, an official with the MOT, said at the reception ceremony.
