2-month-old baby abandoned at U.S.-Mexico border

Xinhua) 15:55, September 27, 2023

HOUSTON, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- U.S. Border Patrol agents found a two-month-old abandoned baby at the U.S.-Mexico border near Rio Grande City, Texas, Chief Patrol Agent Gloria Chavez said on social media platform X on Tuesday.

"This is a chilling reminder of how children are exploited by human traffickers and criminal organizations every day," Chavez said, sharing the information, including an image of the boy.

It is not rare that minors have been found abandoned or dead at the border.

Just days ago, a three-year-old boy's body was found by Texas Department of Public Safety officers in the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass, Texas. The child was swept away by a current while his family was attempting to cross the river to enter the United States last week.

Similarly, a 10-year-old boy from Honduras reportedly drowned in the border river on Sept. 13.

In August, two Honduran children, aged four and 12, were found abandoned by smugglers along the Rio Grande.

The latest news came as thousands of migrants have crossed the border into Texas recently. The mayor of Eagle Pass issued a local disaster declaration last week, seeking more resources.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)