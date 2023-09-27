Digital yuan, intelligent command center support Hangzhou Asian Games

September 27, 2023 By Yin Yeping and Tao Mingyang ( Global Times

Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium is lighted during the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sep 23, 2023. Photo:Xinhua

Chinese-developed technologies in sectors such as digital yuan payments and dispatch systems are in use at the ongoing 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province, providing technical support to the event.

A "top up in advance" function became available on Friday on the digital yuan app, providing a safe and convenient payment service for foreign visitors. Earlier, Ant Group officially welcomed seven new leading e-wallets and payment apps from Asia to the "Alipay+-in-China" (A+China) Program, reported the Xinhua News Agency.

These new additions bring the total number of overseas e-wallets accepted in the Chinese mainland to 10.

There are nine digital yuan interactive experience areas in the Asian Games Village and reception hotels, and 12 digital yuan foreign currency exchange machines. So far, 324 merchants in venues and Asian Games Villages are accepting digital yuan. Online and on-site ticket sales support the use of digital yuan.

Zhejiang has 1.3 million on-site merchants and 1.02 million online merchants supporting the acceptance of digital yuan, officials said at a press conference last week.

The new feature of the digital yuan wallet introduced during the Hangzhou Asian Games perfectly aligns with the scenario of the Games, where there are many foreigners, including spectators, coaches and athletes, who want to make purchases within China during their stay, Wang Peng, an associate research fellow at the Beijing Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Monday.

Chinese tech giants are also making the event a place for adopting intelligent services.

In terms of event organization, an intelligent command and dispatch system developed by Hikvision is in charge of the operation status of all stadiums, venues and surrounding traffic conditions, China Electronics Technology Group Corp said via its WeChat account.

The intelligent command system can generate a "parallel stadium" with 3D modeling technology, directly showing detailed information on security, traffic and people movements, as well as the games themselves, facilitating the efficiency of command communication.

The intelligent command system can integrate information on all events and relevant security, and visualize it with Internet of Things technology, in order to secure the 24-hour operation of the center, according to Hikvision.

The system displays simultaneous information of ongoing games, ticketing, traffic, logistics, power grids, weather, food and hotel supplies, and medical support for the event organizers, helping them make correct decisions in responding to any emergencies.

Wang said that large-scale events like this can greatly boost the development of technological products. "The Hangzhou Asian Games provides valuable application and promotion opportunities for China's latest technology research and products, building up experience for use in the civilian sector," he noted.

