First multilingual website on 'Human Community with A Shared Future' launches on Theory China

People's Daily Online) 11:13, September 27, 2023

Recently, the multilingual thematic website “Building a Human Community with a Shared Future,” completed by “Theory China,” was officially launched. It provides an authoritative, systematic, and long-term platform for global readers to deeply understand the concept of the human community with a shared future.

Visit the English website at: https://en.theorychina.org.cn/special-coverage/gjrlmygtt/

