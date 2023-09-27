Entrepreneur conference opens in NE China, discussing revitalization opportunities

HARBIN, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- The 2023 Sun Island Annual Conference for Entrepreneurs opened on Tuesday in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, gathering people from all walks of life to discuss new ways to achieve the full revitalization of northeast China.

Themed on the power of entrepreneurs in the new growth engine, new opportunities and new development amid northeast China's revitalization, the conference has attracted more than 500 attendees to focus on topics including the digital economy, the biological economy, the ice-and-snow economy, and the creative design industry.

Xu Qin, secretary of the Communist Party of China Committee of Heilongjiang Province, said at the event's opening ceremony that the provincial Party committee and the provincial government will strive to create a first-class business environment, helping enterprises to accelerate development, develop healthily, and become bigger and stronger, supporting entrepreneurs to show their achievements and realize their dreams in Heilongjiang, and jointly contribute to the construction of a strong country and national rejuvenation.

In his speech at the opening ceremony, Lyu Yansong, editor-in-chief of Xinhua News Agency, said that, as the state news agency, Xinhua has always stuck to focusing on the overall situation of the Party and the country's work, gathering strong forces for the full revitalization of northeast China, while providing a communication platform for entrepreneurs to show their brands to the world.

Lyu said that Xinhua will promote entrepreneurship and encourage enterprises to play a bigger role and achieve greater development, make good use of various platforms and channels to continue to help the full revitalization of northeast China and the high-quality development of enterprises, and make further efforts to better tell to the world the Heilongjiang chapter of China's story.

The two-day event is co-hosted by the municipal government of Harbin, Heilongjiang provincial department of commerce, Xinhuanet and the Heilongjiang bureau of Xinhua News Agency.

