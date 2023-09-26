China Overseas Friendship Association urged to promote China's modernization drive

BEIJING, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- Shi Taifeng, a senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC), has called on the China Overseas Friendship Association (COFA) to guide and encourage compatriots from Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan and overseas Chinese to devote themselves to China's modernization drive.

Shi, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, head of the United Front Work Department of the CPC Central Committee and head of the COFA, made the remarks at a meeting of COFA executive directors in Beijing on Monday.

Acknowledging the progress the fifth COFA board of directors has made in its work, Shi asked the association to encourage compatriots from Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan and overseas Chinese to contribute to China's overall development.

Shi also urged the association to create a sound external environment and make new contributions to building a strong China and achieving national rejuvenation.

