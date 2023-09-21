Chongqing sees robust development of land-based aquaculture

Chongqing Municipality, an inland city in southwest China, sees the robust development of land-based aquaculture, enabling local residents to enjoy fresh Whiteleg shrimps.

Every day, 100 kilograms of Whiteleg shrimps without antibiotic treatment hit the market, and can be quickly sold out in the afternoon, according to Li Duosi, an executive of a store of Freshhippo, a retail chain for groceries and fresh goods. Li added that annual production of such shrimps is expected to reach 150,000 kilograms next year, covering the markets of Chongqing and neighboring Sichuan Province. "The Chongqing-produced shrimps are not just fresh, but have obtained the antibiotic free certification from international authorities," Li said.

Photo shows a shrimp farming facility in Dazu district, Chongqing Municipality. (Photo provided by the enterprise interviewed)

Inside an enclosed plant spanning 2,000 square meters in an agricultural park in Dazu district of Chongqing, there are nearly 100 shrimp ponds, whose water temperature is kept at 30 degree Celsius.

According to Huan Guoxin, general manager of an aquaculture company, the difficulty of land-based aquaculture is not formulating a simulated sea water mix, but maintaining water quality as well as lowering costs.

To crack the conundrum, Huan and his team spent six years researching and developing biofloc technology. They created an enclosed and sustainable ocean ecosystem by adding microorganisms to the artificial seawater. That means waste like feces and leftover feed can be effectively removed, and a biological cycle is formed.

"To maintain an ecological balance, no antibiotics are added during cultivation. This ensures product safety," said Huan. "Meanwhile, the simulated seawater can be recycled without any discharge, causing no environmental pollution."

China, a major aquaculture country, has been continuously improving aquaculture facilities and equipment these past years. In June this year, four ministries of China jointly issued a construction plan on modern facility agriculture from 2023-2030, which emphasizes the construction of modern facility fishery focusing on eco-friendly and healthy aquaculture. Various regions are working more rapidly to transform the pattern, industrial structure, and production methods of fishery, allowing consumers to enjoy higher-quality fresh aquatic products.

