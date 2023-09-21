U.S. Senate confirms top military officer after months of delay

Xinhua) 14:19, September 21, 2023

WASHINGTON, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. Senate voted overwhelmingly on Wednesday to confirm Air Force General Charles Brown as the next chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the country's top military officer.

Brown was approved 83-11 and will assume the post on Oct. 1, succeeding Mark Milley.

U.S. President Joe Biden formally announced Brown's nomination on May 25. The monthslong delay of Brown's confirmation was caused by Senator Tommy Tuberville's blockade due to his opposition to a Department of Defense policy related to service members' need for abortions.

Brown will be the country's second black chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff after Colin Powell who served the role between 1989 and 1993. Brown previously served as Air Force Chief of Staff.

