Home>>
Friend or foe?
By He Wei Studio (China.org.cn) 09:37, September 20, 2023
Whether fighting Vietnam or investing in it, the U.S. is chasing its national interests. Pretending to be Vietnam's friend this time, the U.S. could not care less about what Vietnam gets out of American efforts to counter China.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Feature: Lingering war ghosts continue to haunt Vietnamese due to U.S. cluster bombs
- Vietnamese imports taking a bite of China's durian fervor
- "Long way to go" before agreements reached to end strike in Detroit, says union chief
- US 'black hole' in global anti-drug efforts: China
- Unscrupulous cyber spying sheds light on U.S. hegemonic paranoia
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.