Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Friend or foe?

By He Wei Studio (China.org.cn) 09:37, September 20, 2023

Whether fighting Vietnam or investing in it, the U.S. is chasing its national interests. Pretending to be Vietnam's friend this time, the U.S. could not care less about what Vietnam gets out of American efforts to counter China.

