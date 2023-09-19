2023 wingsuit flying championship held in Hunan

A competitor jumps off the cliff and flies during the 2023 Wingsuit Flying World Championship on Tianmen Mountain in Zhangjiajie, central Chinas Hunan Province, Sept. 18, 2023. (Photo: China News Network/Yang Huafeng)

Eight people took part in the final contest on Monday.

