2023 wingsuit flying championship held in Hunan
A competitor jumps off the cliff and flies during the 2023 Wingsuit Flying World Championship on Tianmen Mountain in Zhangjiajie, central Chinas Hunan Province, Sept. 18, 2023. (Photo: China News Network/Yang Huafeng)
Eight people took part in the final contest on Monday.
Competitors jump off the cliff and fly during the 2023 Wingsuit Flying World Championship on Tianmen Mountain in Zhangjiajie, central Chinas Hunan Province, Sept. 18, 2023. (Photo: China News Network/Yang Huafeng)
