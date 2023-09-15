China to update foreign permanent resident ID card from Dec. 1

Xinhua) 16:38, September 15, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 15 (Xinhua) -- China will issue a new version of the foreign permanent resident ID card starting from Dec. 1, which will facilitate card holders' handling of their personal affairs online, according to the National Immigration Administration (NIA).

Holders of the new card will be able to handle personal affairs, such as travel, daily consumption and financial affairs through online platforms, the NIA said at a press conference on Friday.

The new version of the foreign permanent resident ID card will appear in a new design and will apply more advanced anti-counterfeit technologies.

After Dec. 1, the current foreign permanent resident ID card will still be valid within the effective period, and card holders can apply for the new version in due course.

The issuance of the new version of the foreign permanent resident ID card aims to bolster the country's high-level opening up and improve the informatization level of foreigners' management services, the NIA said.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)