China to manage mpox as Class B infectious disease

Xinhua) 14:09, September 15, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 15 (Xinhua) -- China announced Friday that it will classify the mpox disease as a Class B infectious disease from Sept. 20 in compliance with the country's Law on Prevention and Treatment of Infectious Diseases.

The country will manage the prevention and control of mpox as a Class B infectious disease, the National Health Commission said in a statement.

