Murals from China's Tang Dynasty exhibited in Macao SAR

Xinhua) 13:37, September 14, 2023

MACAO, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- Murals from China's Tang Dynasty over 1,000 years ago are being exhibited in the Macao Special Administrative Region, aiming to help Macao residents learn more about traditional Chinese culture.

The exhibition opened on Wednesday at the City University of Macao (CUM), showcasing the lives of young people in the Tang Dynasty vividly.

Museum staff from the mainland explained to visitors the knowledge contained in the murals. Macao students were also invited to experience mural painting and traditional Chinese clothing at that time.

Liu Jun, rector of CUM, said they encouraged teachers and students to actively participate in the side events of the exhibition and make efforts to inherit and carry on traditional Chinese culture.

Co-organized by the China Soong Ching Ling Foundation, the National Cultural Heritage Administration, the CUM, and the National Conditions Education Association (Macao), the exhibition will last until Sept. 26.

