Made-in-China car-shipping vessel delivered to Norwegian company

Xinhua) 10:34, September 14, 2023

This photo taken on Aug. 14, 2023 shows the "EMDEN" car-shipping vessel during a test run off the coast of south China's Guangdong Province. (Guangzhou Shipyard International Company Limited/Handout via Xinhua)

GUANGZHOU, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- A car-shipping vessel dual-powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG) and fuels, manufactured by Chinese shipyards, was delivered to Norwegian company SFL Corporation Ltd. on Tuesday.

The ship with 13 decks measures 200 meters in length and 38 meters in width. It boasts a speed of 19 knots, a maximum cruising range of 15,000 nautical miles and can transport a maximum of 7,000 vehicles. Its two decks can accommodate hydrogen-powered vehicles.

The ship, named "EMDEN," was jointly manufactured by Guangzhou Shipyard International Company Limited and China Shipbuilding Trading Co., Ltd.

The past two years have witnessed a surge in market demand for car-shipping vessels, partly due to insufficient shipping capacity, and partly due to failures of veteran ships to meet the current emission requirements.

