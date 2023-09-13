8th Belt and Road Summit kicks off in Hong Kong
People attend the 8th Belt and Road Summit at Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, on Sept. 13, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Hou Yu)
The "Mainland Service Trade Zone" in the exhibition area of the 8th Belt and Road Summit at Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Sept. 13, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Hou Yu)
People attend the new Middle East forum during the 8th Belt and Road Summit at Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Sept. 13, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Hou Yu)
