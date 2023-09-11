Home>>
Will's Vlog | You can't miss these fantastic exhibits at CIDEE
(People's Daily App) 14:59, September 11, 2023
The China International Digital Economy Expo 2023 was held from September 6 to 8 in Shijiazhuang, North China's Hebei Province. Let's follow Oriomojor Jahswill, the iHebei Overseas Communication Officer, to tour at the expo and find out the fantastic exhibits there!
(Video source: Great Wall News Media)
