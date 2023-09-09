People gather for changing of guard on first anniv. of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II's death

Xinhua) 15:23, September 09, 2023

People gather for the changing of the guard outside Buckingham Palace on the first anniversary of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II's death, in London, Britain, Sept. 8, 2023. (Xinhua)

