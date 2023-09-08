2023 CIFTIS revitalizes ancient Beijing Central Axis through technology

A costumed visitor stands in front of a naked-eye 3D screen at the thematic exhibition on culture and tourism services during the 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, Sept. 5, 2023. (People’s Daily Online/Chang Sha)

Upon entering the thematic exhibition on culture and tourism services at the 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, visitors were met with a striking naked-eye 3D screen. The screen offered a panoramic view of the Beijing Central Axis, capturing its evolution throughout history.

The culture and tourism services section, characterized by its perfect blend of cultural, tourism and digital elements, has consistently been a crowd favorite at each year’s CIFTIS. This year’s fair, which began on Sept. 2, showcased an array of goods and services from various sectors, with the Beijing Central Axis being prominent among them.

The Beijing Central Axis, established during the Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368), spans 7.8 kilometers between the Yongding Gate in the south of the city and the Drum Tower and Bell Tower in the north. Three UNESCO World Heritage Sites are located along this axis.

On Aug. 6, China’s National Cultural Heritage Administration announced its decision to nominate the Beijing Central Axis for UNESCO World Heritage status in 2024.

History enshrined in heritage

A visitor admires leaf paintings centered on the Beijing Central Axis at the thematic exhibition on culture and tourism services during the 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, Sept. 5, 2023. (People’s Daily Online/Chang Sha)

The section also featured an exhibition showcasing nine representative buildings along the Beijing Central Axis intricately painted on ginkgo leaves, drawing a throng of visitors to take photos with the artworks.

“This form of art dates back nearly two thousand years,” said Shi Liang, a national intangible cultural heritage inheritor of leaf painting. “I’d like to share the charm of Chinese culture with friends from home and abroad through this art form.”

Shi highlighted that the ancient structures depicted on the leaves symbolize the cultural essence of the Beijing Central Axis. He added that brushing these buildings on leaves preserves history, while additional information provides viewers with deeper context.

Beyond leaf painting, depictions of the Beijing Central Axis were also seen in a variety of exhibits – including wooden models and pins – breathing new life into its historical legacy.

Antiquities refreshed through technology

A child engages with a large screen focusing on the Beijing Central Axis at the thematic exhibition on culture and tourism services during the 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, Sept. 5, 2023. (People’s Daily Online/Chang Sha)

Within a semi-closed space, surrounded by three expansive screens, visitors embarked on a virtual journey across Beijing, accompanied by Kunpeng, a legendary Chinese bird.

“This installation, based on the Beijing Central Axis, offers visitors an immersive experience, letting them soar over Beijing from atop Kunpeng,” said Luo Jialin from Kingsmo, a Beijing-based interactive and creative solution provider responsible for the experience.

Luo explained that the technical team recreated the capital city in 3D animation and added motion sensor devices above the screens to enhance the interactive experience for visitors.

Throughout this year’s CIFTIS, exhibitors presented the central axis in unique ways, simultaneously honoring its rich history while providing fresh momentum for its continued preservation and development.

A photo shows a set of wood models themed on the Beijing Central Axis at the thematic exhibition on culture and tourism services during the 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, Sept. 5, 2023. (People’s Daily Online/Chang Sha)

A photo shows a set of pins themed on the Beijing Central Axis at the thematic exhibition on culture and tourism services during the 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, Sept. 5, 2023. (People’s Daily Online/Chang Sha)

