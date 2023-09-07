Photo exhibition marking 160th anniversary of ICRC opens in Beijing

BEIJING, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- An exhibition marking the 160th anniversary of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement opened on Wednesday at the Capital Library of China in Beijing.

Titled "160 Years on the Side of Humanity," the exhibition features images and videos showing the history of the international Red Cross movement and the achievements made by the Red Cross Society of China (RCSC).

In her opening remarks, President of the ICRC Mirjana Spoljaric Egger said the ICRC is willing to share its experience and strengths, forge a strong humanitarian partnership with China, and jointly contribute to world peace, stability and development.

Wang Ke, Party chief and executive deputy head of the RCSC, said the RCSC is willing to join hands with partners such as the ICRC and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to uphold the humanitarian spirit, and contribute to the unity and development of the international Red Cross movement and building a better world. Among the exhibits are photos taken by Xinhua News Agency reporters, recording China's humanitarian assistance in countries such as Sudan, Syria and Lybia.

Yuan Bingzhong, vice president of Xinhua News Agency, said at the opening ceremony that Xinhua has always fulfilled its responsibility as a media organization and reported for the world to understand and acknowledge the humanitarian cause, and it has been playing a positive role as a media organization in advancing world peace and stability.

Co-organized by the ICRC, the RCSC, the IFRC and Xinhua News Agency, the exhibition will be open to the public free of charge from Sept. 7 to 27.

